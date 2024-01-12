City of Doncaster Council and the LTA agree partnership to breathe new life into local park tennis courts in Hexthorpe (Hexthorpe Park) and Bessacarr (Haslam Park).

The project will see £94,259 of investment across Hexthorpe and Haslam public parks.

Investment comes from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation’s Park Tennis Project, being delivered by the LTA.

City of Doncaster Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have today announced a partnership to invest in and refurbish public park tennis courts in Hexthorpe (Hexthorpe Park) and Bessacarr (Haslam Park). In total, two park tennis venues will be renovated, with investment of £94,259 helping ensure that quality facilities are available for the local community.

The project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts across Great Britain, and open up the sport to many more people. This investment will see thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country through renovation works, and improved court accessibility with new gate-access technology and booking systems.

Park tennis courts are vital in providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants. Accessible facilities in parks are particularly critical to opening up the sport to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and women and girls.

Alongside the investment, City of Doncaster Council will also work with the LTA to deliver a range of activity across the park sites. This will include weekly organised free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience where equipment is provided, meaning that people will not need someone to play with or their own racket. Local Tennis Leagues will also provide friendly, sociable, opportunities to get active through local competition.

The park venues being renovated are: Hexthorpe Park and Haslam Park, whilst Grove Park is now also available to book online including via the LTA website https://www.lta.org.uk/play/book-a-tennis-court/ , making it far easier to find and book a court or activity.

All courts and sessions at all sites will be available to book online via the LTA website https://www.lta.org.uk/play/book-a-tennis-court/

Work on Haslam Park has started and it is anticipated both sites will be complete by Spring 2024.

The work includes a full resurfacing and recolouring at Haslam Park, and new white line marking, nets and posts installation at both sites.

Councillor Joe Blackham, Ward Member for Thorne and Moorends and Portfolio Holder for Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement, City of Doncaster Council said:

I welcome the investment by the LTA into tennis courts into Doncaster’s public parks. The refurbishments will transform the courts, making the parks a more attractive place to visit and to play tennis. We look forward to Spring when we can launch these improved courts to the public.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Ward Member for Conisbrough and Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, City of Doncaster Council said:

“Improving these tennis facilities in Doncaster will open up new opportunities for residents to enjoy the sport and be active where they live, which is important to our residents and our strategy to ensure that more people in Doncaster can lead an active life.”

Anyone interested in giving tennis a try can already access fully funded tennis coaching sessions every Saturday at Hexthorpe Park, (10am adult session, 12pm child sessions from age 8-16). The sessions are suitable for all abilities, whether you are new to the sport or returning to it and equipment is provided. These sessions will continue while the works at Hexthorpe Park take place. Once works are complete at Haslam Park, regular coaching sessions will also be available there to support the local community to be active through tennis.