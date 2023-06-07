Parish council in Doncaster offers part job at community hub
Warmsworth Parish Council is looking for someone who can do occasional part time hours each week to help with the running of the new Warmsworth Community Hub on Stapleton Road.
Duties will include opening and closing of the centre and cleaning.
Hours will vary each week and will include some evenings and weekends, ideally suited to someone who is flexible.
If you are interested, please contact Parish Chair Dave Maxey on 07505186286 or email Councillor Jo-Ann Auty on [email protected] for more information.