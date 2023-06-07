News you can trust since 1925
Parish council in Doncaster offers part job at community hub

Warmsworth Parish Council is looking for someone who can do occasional part time hours each week to help with the running of the new Warmsworth Community Hub on Stapleton Road.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST

Duties will include opening and closing of the centre and cleaning.

Hours will vary each week and will include some evenings and weekends, ideally suited to someone who is flexible.

If you are interested, please contact Parish Chair Dave Maxey on 07505186286 or email Councillor Jo-Ann Auty on [email protected] for more information.

Warmsworth Community HubWarmsworth Community Hub
