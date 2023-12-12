Parents v coaches festive football match to raise cash for Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A special fundraising festive football match is to be held to help raise cash for the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Grassroots football club Sandall Beat JFC will be staging the event on December 23 with a 10.30am kick off on the playing fields on the Straight Mile off Leger Way.

Parents will go head to head with the coaches team, with all players donating to the cause.

There will also be a raffle and refreshments table where all proceeds will go toward the children’s ward at DRI.

A festive fundraising football match is being held in Doncaster.

"Our club chairman Wayne Ryalls has a special place for the children’s ward after spending time there as a child and we all are really looking forward to doing something really special for our community as well as showing all the children in the club how important it is to give something back.