News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Parents v coaches festive football match to raise cash for Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A special fundraising festive football match is to be held to help raise cash for the children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Grassroots football club Sandall Beat JFC will be staging the event on December 23 with a 10.30am kick off on the playing fields on the Straight Mile off Leger Way.

Parents will go head to head with the coaches team, with all players donating to the cause.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a raffle and refreshments table where all proceeds will go toward the children’s ward at DRI.

Most Popular
A festive fundraising football match is being held in Doncaster.A festive fundraising football match is being held in Doncaster.
A festive fundraising football match is being held in Doncaster.

"Our club chairman Wayne Ryalls has a special place for the children’s ward after spending time there as a child and we all are really looking forward to doing something really special for our community as well as showing all the children in the club how important it is to give something back.

“We would really love it if any local people came down to cheer us all along and have some fun!"

Related topics:ParentsDoncaster Royal InfirmaryStraight Mile