Paramedic sanctioned over conduct with female colleagues 'no longer at DRI' say hospital chiefs

Paramedic Miles Bryers is currently working under an 18 month series of sanctions imposed by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service after an investigation into his conduct towards female colleagues.

Nurses at the Armthorpe Road hopsital had voiced their concerns over working alongside Mr Bryers, whose conduct around women workers is also subject to review every six weeks.

But Zoe Lintin, chief people officer for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, says that Mr Bryers, who was working shifts through an agency is no longer working at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

She said: “We take the safety of our colleagues very seriously here at DBTH.

"We exclusively use agencies which comply with strict government framework rules for the supply of agency workers.

"As part of these framework rules, agencies are required to complete pre employment checks which meet NHS recruitment standards and we work with all of our agencies to agree safeguarding principles.

"We can confirm that this individual no longer undertakes shifts at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

It is understood that Mr Bryers has not worked at the hospital since February when the ruling against him came into place.

The ruling places a number of conditions on Mr Bryers including working under supervision – with a review of his behaviour and conduct towards female colleagues every six weeks.

He is also limited to electronic communication with colleagues strictly for work purposes and must not initiate contact with workers via Facebook or Snapchat.

Mr Bryers had been working as a nurse and paramedic at the Armthorpe Road hospital’s accident and emergency department, as well as Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop in recent months, the Free Press understands.

A source said: “He works as an agency emergency worker, meaning he works in hospital A&E departments as well as a paramedic all over Yorkshire.

“Is he being vetted at each hospital?

"Who is monitoring him with these sanctions in place? How are females protected if they are not aware who they are working with?"

The source, who has asked not to be named, says Mr Bryers was one of a number of staff brought in to the A&E department over winter to help with staff shortages.

“Staff have the right to know he has sanctions in place, sanctions that are meant to safeguard female co-workers.”

The HCPTS ruling against Mr Bryers, which you can read in full HERE states: “You must place yourself and remain under the supervision of a workplace supervisor registered by the HCPC or other appropriate statutory regulator.

"You must attend upon that supervisor as required but at least every six weeks to review your work and conduct towards female colleagues. You must follow their advice and recommendations.

“You must limit electronic communication with colleagues to that necessary for work purposes.

“You must not initiate contact with colleagues or communicate with them via the social media platforms Snapchat and Facebook.”

“You must cease practising immediately if you are advised to do so by your [redacted].

“You must promptly inform the HCPC if you cease to be employed by your current employer or take up any other or further employment.

“You must promptly inform the HCPC of any disciplinary proceedings taken against you by your employer.

It added: “You must inform the following parties that your registration is subject to these conditions: a. any organisation or person employing or contracting with you to undertake professional work; b. any agency you are registered with or apply to be registered with; and, c. any prospective employer (at the time of your application).”