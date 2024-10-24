Pals take on gruelling 56 mile, 30 hour hike for critically ill Doncaster tot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of friends took on a gruelling 56 mile hike lasting more than 30 hours and without sleep to raise funds for a critically ill Doncaster tot.

The group walked from Thorne to Mam Tor in Derbyshire’s Peak District – and then topped off their gruelling trek by scaling the 517m hill.

The dedicated group took on the challenge to raise funds for the family of baby Nella, a two-month old who is undergoing life-saving heart treatment.

The walk has raised nearly £4,000 – and you can donate to the appeal HERE

The group of friends walked from Thorne to Mam Tor in the Peak District - and then scaled the hill to complete the challenge.

Born on August 27, a spokesperson for the family said: “She appeared to be a very healthy baby when she was born, however, before we were discharged from hospital the doctor completed all of Nella’s checks and tests and found a heart murmur when looking at her chest."

Another scan revealed further issues and she was rushed to hospital in Leeds.

“They found that she has got a very rare heart condition called congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries.

"This means that the left ventricular, which normally pumps blood around the body, only pumps blood as far as the lungs.

"The right ventricular, which normally pumps blood to the lungs is now having to pump blood around the body.

"The right ventricular is now under pressure to maintain circulation to the rest of the body and this can lead to right sided heart failure.

"Nella has also been diagnosed with two other conditions and one of them is pulmonic stenosis.

"This is the narrowing of the pulmonary outflow tract causing obstruction of blood flow from the right ventricle to the pulmonary artery."

Doctors also diagnosed ventricular septal defect, sometimes referred to as a hole in the heart and a type of congenital heart defect.

The family spokesperson said: “There is an abnormal opening in the wall between the main pumping chambers of the heart.

"Nella will need to go for frequent hospital appointments to Leeds hospital.

“These appointments will continue for the future along with hospital stays and the possibility of surgery.

"Nella is monitored weekly by nurses that visit the family home in between hospital visits. With these frequent hospital appointments and overnight stays in hospital, the cost that comes with this is challenging.”