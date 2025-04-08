Pals tackling half marathon for Cancer Research organise pub charity night
Teksen Akbulut and Lucas English will both tackle the Manchester Half Marathon in October – but before then, they will be hosting a night of music and entertainment at the Hallcross pub on May 10.
It will be the latest in a series of events the pair have taken on to raise funds.
Teksen, 26, said: “Over the last couple of years we have done something to raise money for Cancer Research.
"We both signed up for Ultra White Collar Boxing and we completed Tough Mudder and this year we are doing the half marathon.”
The charity day will get under way from 1pm and will feature raffles with prizes to be won, a charity waxing and football cards, plus live music from two members of local band The Outcharms.
