Palestinian activist describes "hellish" conditions in Gaza at Doncaster meeting
The event, held at the Unitarian Church on Hall Gate on Saturday, welcomed a number of guest speakers to the event, organised by the Doncaster Stop The War Coalition.
The first meeting saw Vickie Araj, a Palestinian activist, speak about conditions in Gaza and the West Bank and the fragility of the ceasefire there.
Another speaker, Chris Nineham, on behalf of Stop the War, spoke about the support he has received in light of his arrest for leading a peaceful demonstration towards the BBC to protest against what he says is the corporation’s pro-Israel bias.
And Chris Peace spoke on behalf of Orgreave Truth and Justice, linking the threat to people’s civil liberties to the “gross injustice” arrested miners faced after being arrested during the Miners' Strike of 1984-85.
A spokespersoson said: “The meeting was enthusiastically supported.
"Speakers from the floor expressed outrage at Labour's support for Israel, as well as the stupidity of diverting millions to the war in Ukraine when Doncaster Royal Infirmary is falling apart.
"We pledged to carry on campaigning to make the argument for 'Welfare not Warfare.”
The future of Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been the subject of much political focus and campaigning in recent years, with suggestions Doncaster would be given a new hopsital under the last Conservative government.
But despite pledges from senior politicians, a new hopsital has yet to materialise and the fight to replace crumbling DRI continues.
