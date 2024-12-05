Paddington Bear statue could come to Doncaster as people urged to back campaign

A statue of Paddington Bear could come to Doncaster – with people from the city being urged to unite to bring the sculpture here.

To celebrate the release of Paddington in Peru in cinemas, Studiocanal has announced a search for the perfect place to host a brand-new Paddington statue.

The specially crafted Paddington statue, complete with his iconic red hat, blue duffle coat, and of course, a marmalade sandwich in paw, could soon be seen on the streets of Doncaster.

The news comes after the hugely successful launch of Paddington Visits, an epic trail which delighted fans in October with 23 statues popping up across the UK and Ireland.

From John O’Groats to County Mayo, Liverpool to London, communities far and wide have embraced everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear and now Studiocanal needs to find a home for the 24th statue – and that could be Doncaster, Derby or Nottingham.

Entering is easy, Studiocanal is inviting communities across the UK and Ireland to share their stories and explain why their home is the perfect fit for Paddington.

The most imaginative and exceptional entry will win, giving fans the opportunity to create lasting memories with everyone’s favorite bear.

Hugh Bonneville, actor and star of Paddington in Peru, has even recorded a delightful video message encouraging everyone to write to Paddington.

He said: "The Paddington Visits benches have been a huge success, there are now 23 of them in towns across the UK and Ireland, bringing joy to so many people.

"And now, to celebrate the success of Paddington in Peru there is going to be one more added to the list.

"All you need to do is write to Paddington, telling him why your town is so special and marmalicious!”

Paddington will be reviewing the entries, looking for iconic local landmarks to visit and the colourful locals who can step into Mr. Gruber’s shoes and join him for a spot of tea. And of course, the delicious local cuisine he will get to sample…even if it isn’t a marmalade sandwich!

Studiocanal will announce the winning location in January next year, with the lucky town or city set to become part of Paddington Visits, the epic statue trail which has seen fans stopping for selfies in John O’Groats, sharing marmalade sandwiches in County Mayo and enjoying a friendly chat in Chester.

Whether it’s a big city or quiet town, to win a Paddington statue for your location, visit www.paddingtoninperu.co.uk/paddington-visits for details on how to enter and share your name, location and a brief message explaining why your home would make the perfect place for Paddington to visit.

Paddington’s Doncaster connections

For 65 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted readers all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Peru, famous for his love of marmalade.

Since then, Paddington’s adventures have been adapted several times for television and at the end of 2014 Paddington made his debut onto the big screen, a further film Paddington 2 followed in 2017 and the third instalment Paddington in Peru is out in cinemas now.

Of course, Doncaster has its own connections with the much-loved bear, famed for his hat and wellies and his love for those aforementioned butties.

Doncaster housed the only British factory to make Paddington Bear soft toys – and believe it or not, there’s also a link to Doncaster TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

For it was Shirley Clarkson, the mum of the outspoken TV host, who first brought the loveable children’s character to life as a toy bear.

Cuddly Paddington was born in furry form after Shirley read A Bear Called Paddington, by Michael Bond.

She came up with the idea of making a Paddington for her own young family, Jeremy and his sister Joanna, and got to work at her kitchen table in the family home at Burghwallis.

That was back in 1971 and it led to a factory at Adwick known as the Bear Garden.

Gabrielle Designs used Shirley’s middle name for its title and the firm was granted the first licence to manufacture bear toys.

The Clarksons became great friends with Michael Bond, as a result of their negotiations, and the author introduced the bear’s famous wellington boots in to his books, to suit the design of toy. Reputedly, Dunlop could not cope with the mass production of wellingtons needed for the toy bears, so Gabrielle designed and produced its own wellies, with paw print treads.

During 1978, the factory sold 87,000 bears to the public, who had become smitten with the cuddly form of the marmalade eating, polite little bear.

The firm was based in Adwick, Doncaster, and produced Paddingtons of several designs until 1998, when, sadly it went in to liquidation.

It had been sold as a concern to a business couple in 1995, following the death of Shirley’s husband Eddie Clarkson in 1994, with whom she had launched the business.

Handmade bears from Gabrielle Designs’ early years are now collectors’ items.