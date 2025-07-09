Doncaster’s Yungblud posted an incredible video capturing a tender moment between him and Ozzy Osbourne, taken ahead of Black Sabbath’s farewell concert at Villa Park, which took place on Saturday.

Speaking about the significance of the moment, Yungblud said: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for ‘The Funeral’, Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said 'I hope this brings you luck'.

“I thought, on this monumental moment for him and Sabbath, it was time for me to return the favour and let him know what he and the band means to me."