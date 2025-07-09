Ozzy Osbourne gifted custom cross by Yungblud in moving video – warning contains explicit language

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:35 BST
Doncaster’s Yungblud posted an incredible video capturing a tender moment between him and Ozzy Osbourne, taken ahead of Black Sabbath’s farewell concert at Villa Park, which took place on Saturday.

Speaking about the significance of the moment, Yungblud said: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for ‘The Funeral’, Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said 'I hope this brings you luck'.

“I thought, on this monumental moment for him and Sabbath, it was time for me to return the favour and let him know what he and the band means to me."

