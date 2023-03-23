News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Overnight closures on M18 as part of concrete barrier scheme

A series of overnight closures will be put in place along the M18 in South Yorkshire as part of a scheme to build a concrete barrier.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT- 1 min read

National Highways is carrying out a series of barrier improvements junctions 4 and 5.

Concrete barriers significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related congestion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways will need to install a temporary steel barrier to protect its workforce and to divert traffic to use the hard shoulder overnight. To complete this work safely, there will be a series of overnight closures on the M18 between junctions 4 and 5. The closures are as follows:

Diversions will be in place
Diversions will be in place
Diversions will be in place
Most Popular

Southbound closures – junctions 5 to 4

Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March, 9pm-6am

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northbound closures – junctions 4 to 5

Thursday 30 March- 9pm-6am

Friday 31 March- 9pm-6am

Monday 3 April- 9pm-6am

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the overnight closures, a fully signed diversion route will be in place.

M18South Yorkshire