Overnight closures on M18 as part of concrete barrier scheme
A series of overnight closures will be put in place along the M18 in South Yorkshire as part of a scheme to build a concrete barrier.
National Highways is carrying out a series of barrier improvements junctions 4 and 5.
Concrete barriers significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related congestion.
National Highways will need to install a temporary steel barrier to protect its workforce and to divert traffic to use the hard shoulder overnight. To complete this work safely, there will be a series of overnight closures on the M18 between junctions 4 and 5. The closures are as follows:
Southbound closures – junctions 5 to 4
Monday 27 March to Wednesday 29 March, 9pm-6am
Northbound closures – junctions 4 to 5
Thursday 30 March- 9pm-6am
Friday 31 March- 9pm-6am
Monday 3 April- 9pm-6am
During the overnight closures, a fully signed diversion route will be in place.