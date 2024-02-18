Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, Amy Hill of Tickhill handed a petition to repair the town’s pavements to the Chief Executive of Doncaster Council, Damian Allen.

Some 1,006 residents signed her petition, which has gained support from local councillors and the constituency MP.

Ms Hill also started a Change.org petition, which garnered an additional 170 signatures.

Tickhill resident Amy Hill handing over her petition to Doncaster Council CEO Damian Allen.

In her petition, Ms Hill highlighted Northgate, Market Place, Sunderland Street, Castlegate and Westgate as areas of particular concern.

She stated:

“The pavements have been patched and repaired in a variety of different styles and materials, which in itself creates an uneven walking surface.

“Many of the kerb edgings are loose and paving stones damaged making it difficult for the elderly and disabled to walk safely. It is positively dangerous when pushing prams and using wheelchairs and electric buggies.

“We therefore ask that urgent attention is given to the repair of the pavements in a manner which is conducive to the fact that Tickhill is a Conservation area.”

She added that the issues discourage vulnerable residents from active travel, presenting hazards when they use the paths.

Ms Hill first raised her concerns to the council in August 2023, however was told that the issue would not be a priority due to lack of funds.

On 7 February, Ms Hill handed her petition to Damian Allen, who committed to visiting the town to see the issues first-hand.

Her petition ran from December to January and accumulated signatures equating to 23 percent of Tickhill’s adult population.

The campaign has also been supported by councillors Nick Allen and Jane Cox.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher wrote a letter of support to Ms Hill, which reads:

“I have seen first-hand many of the issues you are concerned about. You are right to seek to bring this to the attention of the City Council.

