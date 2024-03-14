Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The movement encourages local individuals and organisations to take a Choose Kindness pledge, engaging in acts of kindness to promote wellbeing across the borough.

It was developed by the Cabinet Member for Equalities and Childrens Social Care, Councillor Rachael Blake following her engagement with residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in September last year, 560 individuals, 52 businesses, 18 schools and 12 clubs and societies have taken the pledge.

Over 80 schools, businesses and clubs in Doncaster adopt Choose Kindness pledge.

The City of Doncaster Council as a whole has adopted the pledge, with messaging around kindness underpinning its Winter campaigns.

A series of social media posts have promoted the movement to residents, with the council reporting “encouraging” levels of engagement with the scheme.

As part of the scheme, schools across the borough have received copies of a book titled ‘Be the Kind Kid’ alongside resources to allow pupils to engage with the movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rachael Blake said: “Thank you to everyone who has got involved in our Choose kindness movement so far. The idea for the movement came from residents and community groups and we as a council are delighted to be part of this movement.

“The interest has been considerable and people are championing Choose Kindness across our communities.”