Over 80 residents attend march against resubmitted development plans on Rose Hill beauty spot

On Saturday, over 80 protesters gathered in Bessacarr to march against the proposed development of a housing estate on Rose Hill Rise.

Rose Hill is a green corridor which is home to biodiverse species of wildlife and enjoyed by locals.

The application by Miller Homes to build 121 homes on the site has a history of controversy among residents.

Rose Hill protest

The Rose Hill Residents Association (RHRA) was formed in protest to development on the land upon the application’s original submission.

It was brought to the planning committee in March this year, and over 30 members of the public cheered as the application was rejected by councillors.

Miller Homes however resubmitted the application in June, leading to this weekend’s latest protest.

Led by the RHRA, residents carried placards and banners in the demonstration against the development.

Rose Hill protest

They were joined by ward councillor Majid Khan and the South Yorkshire Climate Alliance.

Sheffield theatre group ActNow performed a skit demonstrating the loss of biodiversity that could be caused by the plans and led the group into a song rendition as they marched through the site’s public rights of way.

The march then carried on to Bawtry Road to raise awareness of the potential impacts on traffic in the area.

Richard Farthing, Chairman of the RHRA, said: “Lots of people are concerned about the loss of green space and wildlife habitat in the area and the impact these plans will have on Bawtry Road. And things will only get worse for wildlife and for people in the area if these plans go ahead.”

“We also want to highlight how unfair it is that the Council is letting Miller Homes resubmit the same application again after it has been refused. Is this how planning works in Doncaster: letting developers submit the same application again and again until they get the answer they want? What is happening at Rose Hill seems to us to undermine the planning committee and the integrity of the planning process in Doncaster.

“We hope that when this re-application goes before the Planning Committee, they will refuse it again, just as they did the first time. And not simply because of the devastating impact this scheme will have on biodiversity, green space, trees and woodland, and the lives of the local community, but also to send a clear message to developers that when the Council say no to their plans, they mean no.”

Wendy Wright of the RHRA added: “These objections support what residents have been saying about the appalling impact these plans will have on wildlife, trees and green space, And they support the Planning Committee’s refusal of the original application.

“The council says it will act to tackle climate change, protect biodiversity, and help nature recover, and that it will refuse developments that destroy trees and woodland. Rose Hill is their opportunity to show the people of Doncaster that they mean this.”