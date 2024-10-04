Over 200 households in Mexborough “in limbo” as HS2 safeguarding measures remain eight years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The government has stated that it will “review” safeguarding regulations that have left the fate of homes on a Mexborough estate uncertain for nearly eight years.

Department for Transport (DfT) officials have issued an update on the future of more than 200 homes in Mexborough which have been under developmental regulations since a HS2 route through the area was proposed in 2016.

In a letter to Mexborough First councillor Sean Gibbons, the DfT stated that it would “review the position [it has] inherited” before deciding whether to lift safeguarding directions on the land.

It follows a commitment from the previous government to lift the measures this summer, which was left uncertain following its election defeat in July.

Shimmer Estate in Mexborough.

Plans for a HS2 route through the area were axed in 2021, however the land remains under safeguarding directions three years later.

Safeguarding prohibits any development in the concerned area which could conflict with the DfT’s plans for a future rail route.

Measures are in place across the Shimmer Estate and surrounding areas including Pastures Court, Don View, Schofield’s Farm, and parts of Doncaster Road and Mallory Drive.

Residents of affected homes have reported devaluation of their properties, and difficulty selling or securing a mortgage.

While safeguarding is in place, the DfT could still demolish the homes for another transport project.

A Department for Transport representative had this to say: “This government is currently considering options on future rail infrastructure, including how we best support economic growth in the North and Midlands and address delivery and capacity challenges following the decisions of the previous government whilst maintaining financial discipline.

“We will carefully review the position we have inherited before setting out more detailed plans in due course; these will include our plans for HS2 safeguarding.”

Local party Mexborough First has fought plans for a HS2 route in the area since they were first announced back in 2016.

Party councillor Sean Gibbons responded: “We will not stop until the unnecessary blight is finally lifted and those affected can finally get on with their lives in peace and without this black cloud hanging over them.”