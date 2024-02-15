News you can trust since 1925
Over 100 people attend rally to call for Gaza ceasefire

Councillors and campaigners gathered in Doncaster to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
By Shannon Mower
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:45 GMT
On Saturday around 150 members of the public gathered in Doncaster city centre for a demonstration against Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces launched extensive bombings in Gaza following an attack by militant group Hamas on October 7 last year in which gunmen killed at least 1,200 people and seized more than 250 hostages.

Around 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its offensive in response to the attack.

Doncaster Palestine Rally 10 February 2024.

Campaigners marched through Doncaster before gathering in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Several Labour councillors were in attendance alongside members of Doncaster and Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the War.

Speakers condemned the actions of Israel, as well as the government for its support of the nation.

The Labour Party was also condemned for backing the government’s policy.

It comes as Israeli forces launched an attack on Palestinian border town Rafah, where more than one million displaced citizens are located.

