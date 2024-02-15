Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday around 150 members of the public gathered in Doncaster city centre for a demonstration against Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces launched extensive bombings in Gaza following an attack by militant group Hamas on October 7 last year in which gunmen killed at least 1,200 people and seized more than 250 hostages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 28,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its offensive in response to the attack.

Doncaster Palestine Rally 10 February 2024.

Campaigners marched through Doncaster before gathering in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Several Labour councillors were in attendance alongside members of Doncaster and Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the War.

Speakers condemned the actions of Israel, as well as the government for its support of the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Party was also condemned for backing the government’s policy.