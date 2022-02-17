Oscar Kilo! Doncaster police teach school youngsters phonetic alphabet

PCSOs from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team paid a visit to St Mary’s School in Edlington to pass on the alphabet messaging system used by forces across Britain.

The session covered the importance of good clear communication as well as the phonetic alphabet and how it helps when communicating with other parties and work colleagues.

The children all had chance to communicate to each other by way of walkie talkies and it gave them a chance to practice the phonetic alphabet.

Police taught youngsters the phonetic alphabet.

All of the children were given a laminated copy of the phonetic alphabet to keep and practice with.UK PHONETIC ALPHABET