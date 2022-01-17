Organisers wanted for Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties in Doncaster

A four day bank holiday weekend in June will mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne – with nationwide celebrations including national events, parties, community gatherings and pomp and pageantry.

And Doncaster is keen to get in on the act, with preparations already under way for events across the town.

Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane Labour Action Group is keen to organise parties in those areas and has issued a plea for people to get in touch to help organise the celebrations – including a big bash in the middle of Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake.

Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake could host a huge Platinum Jubilee Party for the Queen in June.

A spokesman said: “We know from talking to residents that you'd love to get together on the verges on Shaftesbury, have a picnic, play games while bringing the community together and we figured the Jubilee is the perfect time to start!

"In celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, street parties will be taking place all across the country and we would love to see some in our area but we need residents to come together and help us to organise it.

"We need ideas, we need planners and we need volunteers to help it all succeed. This could be the biggest celebration and fun day Intake has had in decades and we want you to be part of it.

A picnic, sports, live entertainment and music are all planned for the weekend.

The spokesman added: “It could all happen, but we need you.

"If you're interested please drop us a message and we can arrange a meeting to get the ball rolling - we've got less than six months to make it happen!

The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth on February 6.