Organisation seeks volunteers to work in prisons at Doncaster open day

With more than 86,000 men and women in prison across the UK, Catholic charity the St Vincent de Paul Society is hosting an event to give new volunteers the opportunity to support inmates.

The drop-in session will take place on Sunday from 2.30pm until 3.30pm at St Peter in Chains with free refreshments on offer and the opportunity to ask any questions.