Opening date for Doncaster children's play park announced as pupils get sneak peek

The opening date for the official unveiling of a popular Doncaster play park has been announced as a huge overhaul takes place – with local school pupils getting a sneak peek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorne Memorial Playpark will be revealed at a public ceremony on March 22 – with everyone invited to attend the event, which will get under way at 10am and will include free ice creams.

A spokesperson for Thorne-Moorends Town Council said: “You might have seen the significant progress already made on the new play park at Thorne Memorial Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Students from Brooke Primary School and Green Top Primary School have visited the site to observe the construction process.

School pupils were given a sneak preview of the new park.

"The children engaged with the construction team, viewed operational machinery, and participated in interactive discussions about the project’s development.

Mayor, Councillor Ron Powell, Coun Susan Durant, and Coun Joe Holderness were also present to support the educational visit.

The spokesperson added: “Thanks to Howarth Timber for providing high-visibility vests for the students, ensuring their safety during the site tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, thank you to the National Lottery Community Fund for partially funding this project.

Last year, the council was awarded £97,249.00 funding for the revamp.

A spokesperson said: "The funding will be used alongside the money already allocated by the council to deliver a much-needed improved play park at Thorne Memorial Park.”

The existing play park was removed due to failing an inspection in June 2023 – and since then councillors and staff have been working behind the scenes to deliver a new park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After conducting research, the council recognised that the existing playpark did not cater to children of all ages and abilities and those with diverse needs.

The spokesperson added: “It recognised that the budget it had would not deliver what the community needed so began its journey with The National Lottery Community Fund to obtain funding, consult with local children and families and work with playpark providers to put together a design which was inclusive, creative and tied into our local area.

"We recognise that the process has taken longer to complete than we would have liked, but we hope that you all agree that the new design will be worth the wait.”