Open House: The Great Sex Experiment seeks Doncaster people for threesomes TV show

Channel 4’s new hit show Open House: The Great Sex Experiment is coming back for a second series and is looking for participants from Doncaster to take part in their upcoming summer filming.

The social experiment series, where committed couples come to a luxury mansion to road test whether or not opening up their relationship to new sexual partners will work for them, has sparked a lot of discussions about the pros and cons of monogamy and different kinds of open relationships.

If you are in a relationship and you and your partner are interested in the idea of being able to explore the possibility of having sex with other people in a safe and controlled environment with the support of experts like Dr Lori, you can get in touch HERE with Firecracker Films, the production company behind the series.

Open House: The Great Sex Experiment stunned viewers with its X-rated scenes - and is looking for Doncaster people to star. (Photo: Channel 4).

Or if you are a sexually liberated single person who believes people shouldn’t be shackled by only being with one sexual partner, you can apply to be one of the retreat's single residents.

A spokesman added: “Applications are now open so make contact as quickly as possible if you are interested.”

The first series ended in chaos when a drunk participant, male stripper Steve, fought off security guards then tried to drive home in a row over prosecco.