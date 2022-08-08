"Only in Balby!" Funny moment man in mini fire engine trundles through Doncaster

The unusual vehicle was spotted in Balby this morning – to much good humour, with people reacting to the strange scene with ‘crying with laughter’ emojis on social media after photos were shared.

The dinky engine, which appears to have been crafted from a mobility scooter, was spotted on Balby High Road near to the junction with Oswin Avenue at around 11.30am, prompting one social media user to remark: “Only in Balby!”

The driver, dressed in a black track suit and sporting a pair of dark glasses, can be seen squashed into the home made creation and trundling along the path alongside the main road in the bright red miniature engine.

The miniature fire engine was spotted trundling through Balby.

Emblazoned with the word ‘FIRE’ in white lettering, has its own windows, a bold yellow stripe running along the side and even appears to have its own sirens and a spare tyre on the back.

And it comes just months after a similar vehicle was spotted in nearby Hexthorpe.

On that occasion, an inventive DJ and music lover was spotted whizzing through the streets in a converted mobility scooter fixed up with wood panelling and booming out dance tunes.

The scene was captured in Hexthorpe last May and showed a man sporting a vest, jogger bottoms and baseball cap slowing trundling towards the camera in what appears to be a small adapted mobility scooter covered with a number of wood panels.

"Only in Hexthorpe,” says a voice, as the makeshift vehicles rumbles on.

As it gets closer, the little car can be heard to be blasting out the song Freaky by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

And it would seem to be an appropriate song choice as a voice says “what the chuffing hell?” as the DJ sails past on his unique wheels.

Emma Brock, who was working for cleaning firm Keen2Kleen when she saw the funny sight, said: “We were cleaning a flat out. He was loving life!”