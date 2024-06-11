Online shopping app featured on Dragon's Den launches in Doncaster
Shocal allows customers to enjoy fast deliveries from local shops and restaurants, as well as serving up exclusive offers from Doncaster firms as well as details of local events and services.
The app is gradually being rolled out nationwide after starring on the hit BBC business show last year, with Doncaster its latest port of call.
Ashley Washington and Max Thorley from Greater Manchester convinced business guru Touker Suleyman to invest in the firm which has already been running in Manchester, Liverpool and Coventry for several months.
Started around five years ago by Ashley and Max, who are neighbours, the business is an app and a website which allows residents to order online from independent retailers in their area.
Ashley said: "It's like the most stressful interview you've ever done. We were in there for over two hours."
The Dragons were impressed by the business and its co-founders, but apart from Mr Suleyman none were sure of a return on their investment in Shocal.
One of them, the multi-millionaire social media mogul Steven Bartlett, said: "You've done good. However, you're bringing a spud gun to a nuclear war.
"It's harder than it's ever been. There are companies all over who've come and raised a huge amount and they've fallen one by one because of how competitive this space is."
