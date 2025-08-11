Online rumours about Doncaster 'asylum seeker hotel' quashed by Home Office

Speculation about a hotel in Doncaster city centre being used to house asylum seekers has been quashed by the Home Office.

The Danum Mercure in the High Street was included on a list of more than 200 hotels ‘confirmed’ to be housing refugees that has been copied and shared across social media.

The list features hotels across the country earmarked for potential protests.

But while the hotel was initially used to house asylum seekers from Afghanistan several years ago, the hotel is no longer being used for that purpose and has re-opened to guests.

A government spokesperson said: “Since taking office, we have taken immediate action to fix the asylum system and have started closing down hotels and returning more than 35,000 people with no right to be here.

“From over 400 asylum hotels open in summer 2023, costing almost £9 million a day, there are now less than 210, and we want them all closed by the end of this Parliament.

“We will continue to work closely with community partners across the country, and discuss any concerns they have, as we look to fix this broken system together. The security of the local communities within which hotels are located will always be our paramount concern.”

The Danum had been used to house young women and children, including a team of female footballers from Afghanistan.

The High Street hotel was first used in November 2021 but refugees have now settled into new homes in Doncaster, the Free Press understands.

Doncaster’s intake included a group of junior female footballers who dramatically escaped from the Taliban and who felt ‘newly born’ after arriving in the UK and relaunching their love for the game in Doncaster.

Players from the country’s women’s development team revealed how they faced beatings, death threats, bomb blasts and were scared for their futures after the murderous regime returned to power in the Middle Eastern state.

The women relaunched their football careers in the UK, training at various locations across Doncaster.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has previously stated that City of Doncaster Council is not responsible for choosing sites and denounced the spread of misinformation regarding hotels.