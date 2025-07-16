One of Doncaster's oldest residents surprised with carriage ride on 106th birthday

One of Doncaster’s oldest residents was given an unexpected treat to mark her 106th birthday – a ride in a horse drawn princess carriage!

Freda Williams, a resident of Cantley’s Liberty House care home, was treated like a queen on her big day, riding through the streets to waves and cheers from members of the public.

Staff drew up the ride in secret ahead of Freda’s birthday and Jody Hughes of the home said: “ She was overwhelmed.

"Staff were clapping and cheering for her as she was on the carriage.

"They took her through Cantley and the public were waving at her.

"She took all this in and said she felt like a queen!”

Staff at the care home in Goodison Boulevard have marked her big day every year since her arrival four years ago.

Born in 1919 in Wales, when she left school she became a nurse companion before marrying in 1939 and arriving to work at Brodsworth Hall in 1942.

Freda has four children – three sons and one daughter as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She worked on a pig farm, which she says kept her active and healthy and she puts the secret of a long life down to a good marriage, hard work, a supportive family and dancing – enjoying ballroom dancing into her early 90s.

Jody said: “Freda is a well loved resident at Liberty House, a very warm and loving lady who is full of wisdom and everyone loves to hear about her long life she has had.”