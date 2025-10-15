One of Doncaster's largest employers backs relaunch of city arts centre

One of the UK’s largest independent pharmaceutical distributors and one of the city’s largest employers has given its backing to a Doncaster charity which is relaunching its city arts centre.

Darts has confirmed that Mawdsleys will be sponsoring the much-anticipated relaunch event at The Point on 28 November.

A spokesperson said: “Mawdsleys is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2045 and is delivering an ambitious Carbon Reduction Plan.

"This strong connection to darts’ goal to be net zero by 2030, and shared values around long-term meaningful impact and the health of Doncaster residents, creates a secure basis for collaboration.

The Point is set to relaunch after a massive refit.

"2025 is Mawdsleys’ 200th anniversary – a remarkable journey since starting out as a small family business.”

darts is Doncaster’s creative health and learning charity, creating art with people in Doncaster to improve life, learning and health.

Its home is The Point – a centre of excellence for creative health and learning in the centre of Doncaster.

November marks the completion of The Point’s first phase of decarbonisation – with new solar panels, air source heat pumps, insulation, glazing, refurbishment of windows and underfloor heating in place to reduce the long-term carbon impact from this Grade II listed building.

Alongside the decarbonisation measures, The Point has been through a significant transformation.

The iconic Gallery space – the heart of the building – is now a large, flexible event and workshop space with garden views and access to catering and a range of other spaces. Each room has been refreshed and future proofed, making The Point a desirable venue for conferences, events, meetings, workshops or away days.

The refurbishments also ensure that darts can continue to offer high quality creative experiences that respond to the needs of Doncaster residents for generations to come.

Duncan Robertshaw – darts’ CEO said: “We are grateful for the support of Mawdsleys as we celebrate the relaunch of The Point after our comprehensive refit.

"The improvements to the spaces and the fabric will help our beautiful Georgian building remain a home for creative health in Doncaster on through the 21st century.”

The Relaunch Event takes place on Friday 28 November and will celebrate The Point’s success in securing over £600,000 towards Doncaster’s net zero future.

The work has been made possible by grant funding from Arts Council England, City of Doncaster Council and the VCSE Energy Efficiency Scheme (Central Government).

The official launch will be hosted by a special guest and key figures from Doncaster’s corporate, charity and public sectors will be there to enjoy the entertainment, explore the revamped spaces, get a taste of the catering, socialise and network.

If you would like more information about the event, contact Sophy Sylvester at darts: [email protected] 01302 341662.

https://wearedarts.org.uk