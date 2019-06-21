One of Benidorm's most visited landmarks has been closed to the public and totally demolished
Just as the resort of Benidorm is entering its crucial busy summer season, the go-to destination for lots of Doncaster residents, one of the most visited landmarks has been closed to the public and been totally demolished.
‘#El Castell’ - probably better known as the #Mirador up at the top of the Old Town, with its picture-perfect photo location is no longer.
Hoardings have been erected at the bottom of the steps and diggers have flattened the iconic structure, according to http://www.benidormallyearround.com
Thousands make the pilgrimage up there to get breathtaking views of both sides of #Benidorm and take photographs of the Levante and #Poniente beaches.
A spokesman said: “It is one of those ‘must see’ place when you come here but don’t bother to make the effort now as you’ll be left very disappointed. "Killing the goose that laid the golden egg" springs to mind!”