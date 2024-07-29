"One of a kind," former Doncaster England football icon retires from police
Karen Walker enjoyed an illustrious career with Doncaster Belles and Leeds United, playing in 11 FA Cup Finals, winning five of them and landing two FA Premier League titles.
She made 83 international appearances for England, scoring a record 40 goals and also went on to skipper the side.
She retired from international football in 2003 and club football in 2007 and made the switch into policing, becoming an officer with Humberside Police.
A force spokesperson said: “Congratulations to PC Walker, who retires following 17 years’ service.
"Karen joined Humberside Police in 2008 following a career as a professional footballer, working in Hull city centre.
Inspector David Lonsdale said "It's in Neighborhood Policing that Karen has flourished, putting her previous career to full use by departing her knowledge and skills within numerous schools and charities across the city.
"She has used football as a tool for engagement, early intervention, breaking down barriers, building trust and confidence and supporting those most vulnerable in our city.
"She is a real asset to our team and will be sorely missed by colleagues, partners and the community.
"We wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We hope to see her back in some capacity in the future, if she ever gets bored of retirement.
"Good luck Karen and thank you for your service, you are one of a kind.”
