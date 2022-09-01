One in three Doncaster people have suffered sex-related injuries, survey reveals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digital pharmacy www.medino.com has conducted research, speaking to hundreds of UK residents over the age of 18, to find out whether they’ve suffered from a sex-related injury, and if so, what injuries they have suffered.

The study found that roughly one in three UK adults has suffered an injury as a result of sexual activity.

Residents who live in London are more likely to suffer from a sex-related injury than any other region (44% have suffered from a sex-related injury) – and the most common injury suffered by London residents is a pelvic fracture.

A third of people in Doncaster have suffered sex related injuries.

Men are more likely to suffer a sex-related injury than women (45% of men and 27% of women respectively).

The team have looked into each region within the UK to find out which region’s residents suffer from the most sex-related injuries:

1. London – 44% (have suffered from a sex-related injury during their lifetime)

2. South West – 41%

3. Wales – 38%

5. East of England – 38%

6. Scotland – 34%

7. West Midlands – 34%

8. East Midlands – 29%

9. Yorkshire – 28%

10. Northern Ireland – 22%

11. South East – 19%

Residents from London are the most likely to suffer a sex-related injury, with over two-fifths of residents claiming to have been injured during sex at some point in their lives. Further from this, the most common sex injury suffered by London residents was found to be a pelvic fracture (21% of those who had experienced a sex-related injury, suffered from this).

Those who live in the North West are the least likely to experience a sex-related injury, with only 18% of residents claiming to have suffered from one in their lifetime. The most common sex-related injury in the North West was found to be a muscle tear, with 28% of total sex-related injuries from the North West being this injury.

The health experts have spoken to Sarah*, who experienced a sex-related injury, first-hand:

“I had been speaking to a potential love interest, Mike*, for a few weeks and I had decided to invite him over. We both had a few drinks and I started to feel pretty intoxicated, soon after, we started having sex. As we engaged in foreplay, Mike* inserted a finger into my anus and started to begin anal play. However, Mike* conducted his anal foreplay fairly vigorously, which I didn’t feel any pleasure from and my body felt uncomfortable.

“Suddenly, Mike* stopped what he was doing and asked me whether I was on my period or not. I looked down and saw that my white bed sheets were covered in blood, caused by bleeding from my anus. Mike had conducted anal foreplay so vigorously that he had caused me to bleed.

“The next day, I was in so much pain that I couldn’t even sit down and I decided to call my GP. I was shortly diagnosed with haemorrhoids and was told to use Anusol and suppositories while my anus healed. Although this experience hasn’t put me off of anal play, it’s made me realise that I do need to be a little bit more careful!”.

Giulia Guerrini, lead pharmacist from digital pharmacy www.medino.com, comments on the research: “When it comes to sexual activity, if you’re in pain or feeling uncomfortable, let your sexual partner know right away. If something doesn’t feel right, even though your partner may be enjoying it, don’t carry on with it, just in case it causes injury.

“Sex-related injuries, although potentially embarrassing, need to be checked out right away by a health professional. They can leave you in a lot of pain and discomfort and in some cases, and could even leave you at risk of contracting other illnesses or infections.”