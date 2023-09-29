One great idea can change your life, says well being columnist Lisa Fouweather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We all have so much 'stuff' swimming around in our heads- whether that's an idea for a new art project that we've seemingly had 'forever', but still haven't gotten round to actually starting, whether it's a script for a play, a column for a magazine, or even just loads of random thoughts that we think have the potential to be something, but we just don't know what that 'something' is yet - there's so much stuff.

Simply because we're alive, humaning with a brain, ideas flood our heads. Yet, we're constantly cramming them to the back of our brains, 'putting them off', either because we 'don't have time', because we're 'not good enough', or, because we just 'can't be bothered' (some variation of that sort of thing).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so, what could change our whole lives, if only we were brave enough to release our ideas out into the world, we keep cooped up in our brains, where no one, except for ourselves, is there to witness and appreciate them.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One great idea, like writing a book, could change your life, says well being columnist Lisa Fouweather.

Just think, if JK Rowling had kept her ideas to herself because she had 'doubts', then there would be no Harry Potter.

When JK Rowling started writing the first Harry Potter book back in 1990, she was a single mum surviving on benefits. Today, thanks to her success with Harry Potter, she is a multi-millionaire, having gone on to publish several more books and, as we know, having had her novels turned into one of the worlds most well known, and best loved, film series.

What's important to remember, is that everything starts off as an idea, as nothing more than a grain of thought in someone's head. It is those people who are brave enough to put their ideas out into the world, to keep pushing them forwards even after being rejected, (sometimes, rejected several times over), who find success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JK Rowling was, as it is widely reported, rejected by 12 different publishing houses, before Harry Potter was accepted and published by Bloomsbury. I bet those 12 publishers lived to regret their decision!

So, all those ideas that you have in your head, get them down. You can do all the manifesting in the world, feeling sorry for yourself because; 'it's just not working', but, ultimately, inaction always leads to inaction.

It’s not enough to simply say that you’re manifesting something, and patiently(/lazily) wait for it to happen. If you want to live the life that you’ve always imagined, then it’s not enough to just imagine that life, you need to actually take steps to get there.

In other words, you can't just say a prayer and wait for it to arise, you have to actively take steps that get you closer to your goal as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes a lot- a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of 'just keeping on keeping on', but, if you believe in your idea, and you're able to get that belief and passion you have for it across when you're pitching it, then you have every chance of being as successful as JK Rowling (who knows, you might even be more successful, if that's possible).

This is what's so exciting. Literally all it takes is just one idea, just one idea in that brain of yours, that's it, to be recognised as having potential, and your whole life could change because of it.

Don't throw away that opportunity of realising your potential, out of a fear of failure.

You mustn't let a fear of failure stop you from trying. If you do 'fail', then think rationally about what that will mean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ask yourself; 'What's the worst that will happen if I get rejected, if no one picks up my work?'.

The answer, rationally speaking, is that nothing will happen. You won't have 'lost' anything. You'll be in the same place that you were already in, the same place that you're in now.

But, looking at it positively, from a 'glass half full' perspective, what if you don't 'fail?' What if your idea isn't rejected and someone does pick up your work? Try to consider that.

A very real possibility that could see you looking back on where you are today, right now, in the future with utter disbelief at how you could go from that, (where you are now), to where future you is magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what are you waiting for? If you have an idea that you believe in, a message that you want the wider world to hear, then put the effort in to getting it noticed. Share your work on social media. If you're a writer, send pieces off to newspapers, magazines, publishing houses, even.

You just need to get all of those ideas that are floating around in your head, out for the world to enjoy.