Olympic stars Chris Boardman and Ed Clancy visit Doncaster to promote cycling push

The pair met up with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard at Doncaster railway station to promote the Active England initiative.

Chris, who won gold at the 1992 games, joined forces with fellow medal winner Ed, who is South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner.

A spokesman said: “The Mayor and Active Travel England are focussed on supporting more people to walk, wheel and cycle in the region – through investment in footpaths and cycleways and the development of shared priorities that put active travel at the heart of transport transformation.”

Active Travel England is the government’s executive agency responsible for making walking, wheeling and cycling the preferred choice for everyone to get around in England.

Doncaster residents and visitors are benefitting from improved routes across the city after investment from SYMCA to boost active travel.

SYMCA is investing over £160m in more than 1000km of routes, 800 safe crossings and 320km2 of active neighbourhoods to transform the region’s walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure.

Added Mr Coppard: “Chris and his team are working to change how we all travel and move.

“Because active travel isn’t just a transport option, it’s an opportunity to move more and move better – helping us to both better connect our places, while at the same time improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.