Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olympic gold medallist and TV favourite Sam Quek will be coming to Doncaster later this year – to chat to youngsters at a city school.

Sam, part of the Great Britain team who won gold at the 2016 games and has since gone on to become a television presenter, will visit Hill House School.

A school spokesperson said: “Have you booked your tickets yet for this exciting event?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Already looking like a very popular evening, we will be welcoming Olympic gold medallist for hockey, and TV personality, Sam Quek - as part of the Hill House Lectures series.

Sam Quek is coming to Doncaster later this year.

“Sam will join us for this free event in October where she will talk about her fantastic career, both on and off the field and answer questions from the audience.

“Places must be reserved for this fantastic event and seats are already going fast, so booking is advised as soon as possible, via the link below.”

You can find out more details HERE

"Everyone is welcome to attend the Hill House Lectures so please share with friends and family and individuals or groups with a passion for hockey,” added the spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since her sporting success, she has presented various television sports shows, including American football on the BBC, rugby union on Channel 5, field hockey on BT Sport, and football for Channel 4 and LFC TV. She has appeared as a contestant on shows including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2016 and Celebrity Masterchef in 2020, where she reached the final three.