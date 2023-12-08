Oliver Coppard to tackle Doncaster Parkrun as part of challenge to run every race in SY

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard will pull on his trainers as he takes on a challenge to run every Parkrun in South Yorkshire.

Mr Coppard will take on the Sandall Park run tomorrow morning, joining hundreds of other runners.

He is aiming to run every single Parkrun across the county during the South Yorkshire Year of Active Travel.

He said: "A healthier, wealthier, happier South Yorkshire is my absolute mission and this challenge, spanning each of our region’s parkruns, is just one of the ways I want to actively – in the most literal sense - bring our communities together to help that mission.

“Collectively, we can make strides for South Yorkshire to one day become the healthiest region in the UK whilst also fostering our unrivalled community spirit.

“I’ll be running every single parkrun across South Yorkshire over the Year of Active Travel and I’d love as many of you to join me in this challenge by getting involved in six of our region’s events, celebrating our health and our community.”

Parkrun is a 5k free, welcoming and inclusive community event that takes place every Saturday morning. You can walk, jog, run or volunteer. There is no time limit and no-one finishes last.

The Mayor’s challenge invites participants to walk, jog, run or volunteer at any six parkruns in the region, at your own pace. Mayor Coppard will complete all 12 runs.