A DAB multiplex is a system hosting many different radio stations, allowing each station to broadcast over DAB to the same area. Previously, DAB multiplexes have been licensed across large areas, such as counties. Ofcom are now offering licences to run DAB multiplexes in smaller areas such as single cities.

Higher Rhythm, a social enterprise established in 2001 who also operate Sine FM, Doncaster’s community radio station, will hold the licence for and run Doncaster DAB, Doncaster’s digital radio multiplex, which will allow existing and new radio stations to broadcast over DAB across the whole borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higher Rhythm chief executive Steve Mundin, said: "Doncaster DAB will expand the choice of digital radio channels locally, providing media that’s more representative and relevant to the broadest range of local audiences. We already have commitments from existing Doncaster stations such as Sine FM, TX1 and TMCR, to join the multiplex, but we also have commitments from several new stations and stations from outside Doncaster, such as Vibe Yorkshire, and UK Asian station Radio Sangam.”

A DAB multiplex is a system hosting many different radio stations, allowing each station to broadcast over DAB to the same area