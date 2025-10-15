Odds on Doncaster's Beau Greaves becoming darts world champ slashed after Luke Littler win
The 21-year-old recorded a 6-5 win over Littler in the semi-finals of the Winmau World Youth Championship, coming from 4-2 down and then 5-4 behind.
A PDC Tour Card is now available for Greaves – who now faces Dutchman Gian van Veen in next month’s world youth final – should she decide to accept that option for the 2026 season.
Littler, playing the day after he had won the £120,000 World Grand Prix in Leicester, was gracious in defeat, joking to the Yorkshirewoman: “You best not to be taking that Tour Card!"
Greaves, nicknamed Beau ‘n’ Arrow, has monopolised the female side of darts, hitting sky-high averages and winning three successive Women’s World Championships between 2022-2024.
Last December, she defended her crown at the Lakeside Country Club, securing £25,000 in prize money – but her inclusion there meant she could not play the PDC World event, which Littler claimed.
It seems unlikely she will try to retain her women’s trophy, and will instead play in the 128-player field at Ally Pally, especially with £1million on the table for the champion.
Following her success over Littler, her odds of lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy on January 3, 2026, was slashed by bookies William Hill from 100-1 to 66-1.
Earlier this year, she pushed world No 1 Luke Humphries, at the UK Open, eventually losing 10-7 as Humprhies bounced back from 7-5 down.