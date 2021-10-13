Nurses top most trusted professions with politicians and journalists least trusted

People were asked which jobs they had the most faith in for the study, with engineers, teachers and judges also scoring highly.

But with the coronavirus pandemic dominating the headlines for the past two years, it was NHS workers who topped the poll.

The Ipsos Mori Veracity Index said that 93% of people trust nurses to tell the truth, with 91% also saying they trust doctors.

Nurses and doctors were among the most trusted professions.

Professors, scientists and care home workers were also backed as among the top ten most trusted professions.

At the other end of the scale, advertising executives were the least trusted job, with only 13% saying they trusted them.

Politicians and government ministers were also at the bottom of the table, along with journalists, estate agents and professional footballers.

THE MOST TRUSTED PROFESSIONS

% of people who say they can be trusted

Nurses – 93

Doctors – 91

Engineers – 89

Teachers – 85

Judges – 84

Professors – 83

Scientists – 82

Museum curators – 82

Care home workers – 76

Home delivery drivers – 75

Police – 71

Lawyers - 61

Civil servants – 60

The ordinary man/woman in the street – 57

Clergy/priests – 56

Economists – 53

Pollsters – 53

TV newsreaders – 50

Charity CEOs – 49

Trade union officials – 45

Bankers – 44

Local councillors – 42

Private landlords – 37

Business leaders – 33

Professional footballers – 30

Estate agents – 27

Journalists – 23

Govt ministers – 16

Politicians generally – 15