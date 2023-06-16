Nurses to walk from Sheffield to Doncaster hoping to raise thousands for cancer charity

Staff from Doncaster Royal Infirmary will be taking on the 22 mile walk between Sheffield's Western Park Hospital and back to DRI, hoping to raise more than £3,500 for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust.

Dubbed the Chatsfield Walk of Dreams, after the suite where staff work, the hardy walkers are appealing to the public to help support the event which will take place on July 8.

Nurse Chloe Tindall said: “Evestrust are a non profit charity that help make dreams and wishes come true for all Doncaster patients that are affected by cancer.

Nurses will be walking between Sheffield and Doncaster.

"It is an amazing charity and what they do really does make a difference to our patients.

"The majority of us have sadly been affected or know someone who has been affected by cancer. We are hoping to raise £3500 to help make some of these wishes and dreams come.”

Ahead of the walk, from June 26 there will be a week long cake sale when people will be able to pop down and grab a tasty treat.

She added: We also have plenty of sponsor forms - if you could donate anything to us for this fantastic charity we would be over the moon.”

Evestrust helps the people of Doncaster who are suffering with serious or terminally ill cancer with monies raised contributing towards patients and their families.