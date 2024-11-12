"Nurse told me to f*** off," says angry Doncaster resident as fresh hospital parking row erupts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An upset resident living near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary says a nurse told her to “f*** off” – as a fresh row over hospital parking erupted.

Residents living near to the hospital in Armthorpe Road say their lives are being made a misery by health staff and visitors who block drives with their cars, have been verbally abusive and with homes and vehicles being damaged.

They are calling for urgent action from both hospital chiefs and City of Doncaster Council over the issue.

One resident said the problems were “continual” and said: “Residents are unable to get out of the driveway to go to work.

"We cannot walk on the pavement because staff and people using the hospital are not respectful.

"We have had several incidents where people have left the handbrake off and it’s caused a collision or damage to residents’ property.

"On a daily basis, residents are met with abuse from nursing staff, hospital visitors and doctors

“I was told to f*** off by a nurse after I couldn’t walk on the pavement.

"We have both hospital staff, patients and visitors leaving cars for days on a blind corner and we had a recent incident where an old lady required an ambulance but the ambulance couldn’t get up our street because of cars blocking access to the entrance of our road.”

She says the parking issues and high volume of cars in the area is having a knock-on effect on crime – with raiders drawn to the area.

She added: “We are experiencing high rates of crime – cars are being broken in to because people leave belongings or leave cars for days.

"There’s drug misuse by people visiting the hospital leaving paraphernalia around.

"We have contacted the hospital who arent’t interested and the council are not interested either.

“It is becoming a safety concern and I speak on behalf of 14 other residents.

"We are unhappy and have concerns about our safety and access to emergency services should we need them.”

Parking at the infirmary has long been an issue and hospital chiefs have repeatedly warned drivers about being considerate.

Last year, there were a number of incidents where drivers abandoned their cars on the central reservation outside the hospital – and ended up being ticketed.

Previously, a spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We wish to politely remind patients, visitors and colleagues that if you park on the residential streets surrounding Doncaster Royal Infirmary, to please be considerate of our neighbours and their access to and from their homes.

“We have received a number of complaints from our neighbours regarding incidents where cars have been parked in front of their drive or pull in area, blocking their vehicle and obstructing their view to pull out, which is unacceptable, dangerous and may lead to real harm.

“If this continues, it could lead to further action, such as a parking charge notice or further re-zoning of the area.

“We understand that car park capacity at Doncaster Royal Infirmary isn't perfect, and as such we operate a Park and Ride facility just off Leger Way, with our partners at Doncaster Racecourse.

“Here there are always ample spaces, and a shuttle which runs 5.50am to 10pm Monday to Friday.

"Save yourself the hassle of finding a space on the road - use this facility when you visit the hospital, it's just 50p a trip, and free for colleagues - and if you fancy a walk it'll take you about 15 minutes.

“Please be respectful to our neighbours when parking near the hospital site.”

While admitting parking was a serious issue for patients and staff, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that anyone flouting the rules would be fined by Doncaster Council’s parking team.

The hospital has 900 spaces to serve around 3,000 members of staff and between 1,000 to 3,000 patients daily.

The spokesman added: “The hospital was built in 1930 with the demands of that decade’s activity in mind - nearly 100 years later we are using the same foot print.

“We don’t have the space on site to create more car parking areas. We are land locked and surrounded by residential areas.

“As we are within a residential area, creating a multistorey would be very tricky - given the demand it would have to be as tall as the East Ward block and even then it probably wouldn’t offer every visitor a car parking space.

"The space is an issue, planning permission difficult and budget even trickier. Unfortunately it’s a non-starter.”

There are a number of spaces within the hospital grounds, as well as parking spaces along Armthorpe Road and Thorne Road.