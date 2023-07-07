Number of ‘verified’ rough sleepers in Doncaster increases from 19 to 33
In the final quarter of 2022, the number of ‘verified’ rough sleepers rose to 33, compared to 19 in the previous quarter.
Rough sleepers only include those who are not staying in sheltered accomodation, meaning the actual number of homeless people is likely significantly higher.
Statistics were heard during Doncaster Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee last week.
Councillors heard from staff about their plans to reduce the numbers.
According to council officers, analysis has begun to take place to understand the ‘routes to the street’ and factors that contribute to rough sleeping.
An action plan has been developed since the report, setting out key actions to reduce the numbers by the next quarter.
Councillors also heard how the number of people in insecure housing situations has risen “significantly”.
This can be attributed mainly towards the cost-of-living crisis and pressures of inflation on households.