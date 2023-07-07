News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Number of ‘verified’ rough sleepers in Doncaster increases from 19 to 33

The number of rough sleepers across Doncaster known to the council rose at the end of 2022.
By Shannon Mower
Published 7th Jul 2023, 05:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 05:07 BST

In the final quarter of 2022, the number of ‘verified’ rough sleepers rose to 33, compared to 19 in the previous quarter.

Rough sleepers only include those who are not staying in sheltered accomodation, meaning the actual number of homeless people is likely significantly higher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Statistics were heard during Doncaster Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee last week.

The number of homeless is likely to be considerably higher than the 'verified' numberThe number of homeless is likely to be considerably higher than the 'verified' number
The number of homeless is likely to be considerably higher than the 'verified' number
Most Popular

Councillors heard from staff about their plans to reduce the numbers.

According to council officers, analysis has begun to take place to understand the ‘routes to the street’ and factors that contribute to rough sleeping.

An action plan has been developed since the report, setting out key actions to reduce the numbers by the next quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillors also heard how the number of people in insecure housing situations has risen “significantly”.

This can be attributed mainly towards the cost-of-living crisis and pressures of inflation on households.

Related topics:DoncasterCouncillorsStatisticsDoncaster Council