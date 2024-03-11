Nuffield gym members get into top gear for epilepsy charity
Fitness instructors Mark Sands and Sarah Burton organised a spinathon at Nuffield Health in Sidings Court to support children and young people with epilepsy.
The event was held in memory of Laura Belle Gibson’s son Ellis, two, who sadly died in January – and raised £1,218 for Young Epilepsy.
Laura Belle, of Wheatley, said: “Ellis was born with a condition called hemimegalencephaly meaning the right side of his brain was severely structurally abnormal.
"He was diagnosed at just three weeks old after having daily seizures. His condition was always well managed with daily medication and it was very rare Ellis had seizures.
"He was on the surgical pathway at Great Ormond Street Hospital where they were going to perform brain surgery in the future to help his epilepsy. However in October 2023 Ellis became very poorly and was admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital with relentless ongoing seizures.
"Despite the doctors, consultants and nurses’ best efforts to control the seizures Ellis passed away on January 3 after 11 weeks of suffering.
"He was the happiest little boy who had a huge love for lions. He carried on roaring right till the end showing how fiercely courageous and brave he was. He's left a huge hole in his mummy and big brother’s lives. Tomas was his favorite person and he was his mummy's little side kick.
"He was a true inspiration and left a huge impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”