"Now we need to win play-offs," says delighted former Doncaster Rovers chairman
Grant McCann’s side secured their place in the end of season shoot-out to gain promotion from League Two with a rollercoaster 2-2 draw in the final game of the regulation season at Gillingham on Saturday.
And while Rovers’ ten match run of consecutive wins was ended, a point was enough in an incredible second half of the season which has seen the club climb from 22nd spot to fifth place with a series of sparkling performances.
Rovers will now face Crewe Alexandra in a two-legged semi-final with either Milton Keynes Dons or Crawley Town awaiting the winners at Wembley on May 19.
Former chairman Ryan was instrumental in overseeing Rovers’ momentous 1-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in the 2008 League One play-off final – and has demanded the same again.
In a brief Facebook message to supporters after Saturday’s tense encounter in Kent, he wrote: “What a great finish to a season – now we need to win the playoffs.”
Fellow Rovers addict, former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson was also ecstatic about the result, tweeting to his millions of followers on X after the match: “What a crazy season for Donny.
"20th in the league in March and now we’re going to the playoffs in 5th. What an achievement!!
Since stepping back from the club in 2013, Mr Ryan has remained a keen supporter and before the start of this season, held a rally for supporters at The Dome urging them to get behind the club.
The 73-year-old businessman first became involved with the club as a director in 1989, later becoming club chairman and leading the club through its glory days including the Wembley victory and glory in the Johnstone Paints Trophy final in Cardiff.
In 2003, he entered the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest footballer to appear for a professional British club when he came on as a substitute in the 89th minute for Doncaster Rovers against Hereford United in a Conference National match at the age of 52 years and 11 months, fulfilling a boyhood dream.
