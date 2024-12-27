Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern has warned new e-scooter and hoverboard owners that both devices are not allowed on-board its trains or at its stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator is reminding people of the ban, which has been in place since 2022, as the devices are popular Christmas presents.

A number of fires, caused by the lithium batteries overheating, have been reported across the country in recent years. This resulted in several train operating companies introducing bans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern said an e-bike spontaneously combusted at a station in March 2024 and the consequences could have been far more severe if it had happened on a train.

Northern warns new e-scooter and hoverboard owners of travel ban due to fire risk.

Devices which are banned include hoverboards, e-skateboards, e-unicycles, e-bikes that do not meet the electrically assisted pedal cycle (EAPC) criteria, bicycles that have been converted into e-bikes, petrol scooters and mopeds.

Anyone who attempts to bring one on board can be refused travel and told to leave the station immediately.

The ban does not apply to mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs or other aids used by people with reduced mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer, said: “Given the popularity of e-scooters and hoverboards - and the likelihood that lots of people across our network might have received one for Christmas - we thought it worth reminding them about the ban that has been in place since 2022.

“We cannot allow these devices on-board our trains or at our stations due to the safety risks.

"We don’t want anyone to get caught out or be unable to continue their journey, so we are asking people to make themselves aware of rules in place.”

The National Rail Conditions of Travel (paragraphs 23.5 and 23.6) state that train companies can ban customers from bringing e-scooters and a number of other battery-powered devices on board their services.

Details on the ban and the devices it applies to can be found on Northern's website.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.