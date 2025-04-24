Northern trials new priority seating with clearer markings for customers.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New priority seating for disabled, pregnant and elderly customers is being introduced on 12 Northern trains, as part of a new trial.

The operator already has priority seats marked with notices, but they are sometimes used by customers who do not need them.

The new seats are easier to identify, as internationally recognised yellow symbols depicting disabled and pregnant people have been stitched into the blue covers.

They are being introduced on six Class 156 trains in the North West and six Class 170 trains that run in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire over the next month, giving wide coverage across the network.

Announcements will be made on the trains, encouraging customers who do not need priority seating to sit elsewhere and reminding everyone on board that not all disabilities are visible.

The operator worked with Northern’s Accessibility User Group (NAUG), which represents people with a range of disabilities, to develop the new seats.

Members were asked for their input during the design stage and then voted for one of four options that made the final shortlist. Northern also received over 3,000 responses from their customer panel.

Mark Cutter, chair of NAUG, said: “I am hoping it will make travel easier for disabled people and other users who need a seat.

“Our objective was to create a clear symbol for priority seats to encourage their use by those who need them.

"It is important to remember that not all disabilities are visible, and we should not make assumptions about people who choose to sit in these seats.

"Personally, when I get on a crowded train I always need to sit down, so I will ask: 'Does anyone feel able to give me a seat?' Usually, someone does.”

Alex Hornby, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “As part of our important accessibility agenda, we want to make travelling for all our customers as easy as possible. This includes ensuring that priority seats are available to those who need them most.

“Disabled customers have told us the current system isn’t working so we are trialling new seats with clear markings and will monitor the feedback.

“We’re asking customers who do not need these seats to be considerate and leave them free, while remembering that not all disabilities are visible.

“Improving accessibility remains a priority as we are working to give everyone the confidence to travel by train on our network across the north.”

It comes as Northern is currently working with the Office for Rail & Road (ORR) to improve the travel experience for people with additional access needs.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.