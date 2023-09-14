Northern soul fundraisers help Doncaster businessman to raise thousands for hospice charity

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roger Smith, aged 57, who owns local company Fencing 4 U, has been holding musical nights and an annual garden party at his home in Bentley, for seven years and even a sponsored swim, to raise funds for St John’s Hospice in Balby, to say thank you for caring for his much-loved partner, Cheryl, who spent her final few days there.

This year’s garden party, held on Saturday 29 July, raised a total of £500 to bring his overall fundraising total to over £9,700 since 2016. It saw DJs Russ Adams, from Sheffield; Hexthorpe’s Glyn Holland; Jerry Mitchell from Auckley Gary Wilton, from Edlington, and Warmsworth’s Martin Brennan spinning the decks to entertain family and friends with all the classics from the Northern Soul era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger said: “I will never forget the wonderful care that Cheryl received from the St John’s team, or the way they supported me, so this is my way of saying thank you to all of them.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Smith (centre) is pictured with DJs Glyn Holland (left) and Gary Wilton (right).

He added: “We had a fantastic sunny afternoon, and I’d like to pay tribute to all of the DJs for the great music – particularly to Glyn and Jerry who’ve been with me from day one, to Julie Murray, Belinda Barsby and Kelly for their continued support with catering and fundraising on the day, to Paul for the free bouncy castle hire and the Windmill Guest House in Bridlington for sponsoring the event every year.”

“I’m so pleased to have raised so much money over the years for such an amazing local cause – thank you to everyone for continuing to support these events.”

St John’s fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Roger for his support over the years, he’s become a true friend to all of us at St John’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every penny he raises helps us to support other patients and families who need our special care – so we say a huge thank you to him and everyone involved in these events for their continued support.”