Northern says most train services will be running as usual over the early May bank holiday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Most Northern train services across the North of England will be running as usual over the early May bank holiday.
Engineering work will affect a small number of routes, with work taking place on lines running between:
Manchester Victoria, Newton-le-Willows and Chester/Liverpool
Manchester and Preston via Wigan North Western
Manchester Victoria and Clitheroe
Leeds and Nottingham
Huddersfield station will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for works as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade.
The rugby Super League Magic Weekend is also taking place in Newcastle on Saturday 3 and Saturday 4 May. Fans will be travelling from across the north, so trains to and from the event at St James' Park are expected to be busy.
Whilst trains on most routes will be running as normal over the weekend, services may start later or finish earlier, so the operator is advising customers to leave plenty of time to travel and check train times before heading to the station.
Matt Rice, chief operating officer for Northern said: "We're hoping for some fantastic weather over the early May bank holiday weekend, and there's no better way to get out there and enjoy it than by train.
"Whilst we've got some engineering work taking place on a handful of our routes, the vast majority of Northern trains will be running as normal. A reduced timetable is still in place on Sunday across the North West, so customers should make sure they check before they travel as trains may be busier."
Full details of the changes to services over the early May bank holiday can be found on Northern's website.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.