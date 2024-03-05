Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The train operator, which is an official partner of the league, launched the competition earlier this month after the 2024 season got underway.

Amateur clubs, including senior sides, community clubs, school teams and youth groups, are being invited to submit a 30-second video featuring a player or coach explaining why they love the game and footage of their best try or slickest training ground move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner, selected by a panel of judges, will receive a full match kit for 30 players, training equipment and tickets to Super League games.

Northern offering grassroots rugby league clubs chance to win prizes in £10,000 giveaway.

Five other clubs will be presented with training equipment, as well as tickets tickets for Magic Weekend, when an entire round of Super League fixtures will be played at Elland Road in Leeds in August, and the Grand Final at Old Trafford in Manchester in October.

The judges will also pick a special submission and present the club with 30 tickets to Magic Weekend and the Grand Final.

All entries must be submitted by Friday 5 April and the winners will then be announced on Friday 12 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re really proud to support rugby league clubs at the heart of communities across the North of England.

“After our last £10,000 giveaway in 2023, we’re delighted to be offering more fantastic prizes to seven lucky clubs this year, so they can be enjoyed by the players and other volunteers who are all so passionate about this great sport.”

He added: “As an operator which serves more than 500 stations across the rugby league heartland, we’re always working with Betfred Super League to support the community clubs that matter to local people.”

Full details of the competition are available via the Northern website: Super League Community Competition 2024 | Northern Trains visit northernrailway.co.uk