Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis seen in Doncaster sky

Thanks to Free Press reader Andy Firth fo sending us these two stunning images this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT
The photos show what appears to be the Northern Lights above Askern on Sunday, around 9.30pm.

The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are an atmospheric phenomenon regarded as the Holy Grail of skywatching.

The lights are a natural light display in the sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic.

Auroras display dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers.

