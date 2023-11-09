Thanks to Free Press reader Andy Firth fo sending us these two stunning images this week.

The photos show what appears to be the Northern Lights above Askern on Sunday, around 9.30pm.

The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are an atmospheric phenomenon regarded as the Holy Grail of skywatching.

The lights are a natural light display in the sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic.