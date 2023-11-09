Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis seen in Doncaster sky
Thanks to Free Press reader Andy Firth fo sending us these two stunning images this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The photos show what appears to be the Northern Lights above Askern on Sunday, around 9.30pm.
The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are an atmospheric phenomenon regarded as the Holy Grail of skywatching.
The lights are a natural light display in the sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic.
Auroras display dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers.