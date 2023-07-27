News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Northern issues fresh travel advice ahead of latest RMT strike on Saturday

Industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday (29 July) is set to disrupt thousands of Northern customers this weekend.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST

RMT members will bring all but a handful of Northern services across the North of England to a halt.

Due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, early morning services on Sunday (30 July) are also expected to be disrupted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “For the third time this month, thousands of our customers will be inconvenienced as a result of action by the RMT union.

The latest rail strikeThe latest rail strike
The latest rail strike
Most Popular

“We all want to see an end to this dispute and the uncertainty that on-going strike action causes to people’s confidence in the railway.”

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Related topics:RMTNorthEngland