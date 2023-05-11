Nominations are now open for Doncaster’s Tenants’ Choice Awards 2023.

The annual ceremony is organised by St Leger Homes, which provides and manages all council housing in Doncaster.

Awards are aimed at highlighting the work of council tenants and the wider community in supporting people across the borough.

The awards are now open

The organisation is asking any Doncaster council tenants to contact them to tell them about individuals and community groups who have made a positive difference over the past year.

Those who are shortlisted will be invited to the Tenants Choice Awards, which will take place on 28 September 2023.

This year, the awards will have a new format and location at the Doncaster Knights Rugby Club, with further details leading up to the event.

The categories for nominations are:

Good Neighbour – people who go above and beyond to help their neighbours.

Young Person of the Year (25 and under) – young tenants who have made a difference in their community.

Community Warrior – people who support tenants and residents through the cost-of-living crisis for example providing warm spaces, foodbanks or support.

Heart of the Community – community groups that work to improve their area through estate improvements, providing services or local community centres.

Cleaner Communities – groups who work to clean up the community.

Community Wellbeing Project – groups who work at a grass roots level to provide residents with a space to promote wellbeing.

Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, Dave Richmond, said:

“We have some truly amazing tenants, TARAs (Tenants and Resident Association’s) and local groups who work selflessly to help and support other people living in our communities. I am delighted that we are once again able to give our thanks to these people and celebrate their hard work through our Tenants’ Choice Awards event.

“I encourage everyone to get involved and help us recognise these local heroes by sending in your nominations now.”

To nominate local tenants, complete the nomination form found at www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/news/tenants-choice-awards-2023/ .

Anyone needing support with their nomination can call 01302 862743 or email [email protected] .

