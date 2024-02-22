No one is born bad, society corrupts says Doncaster poet Lisa Fouweather
Humanity
The fact that the term for human beings, as a collective, is ‘humanity’,
Humanity = the human race,
‘The state of being human/the quality of being humane’
(Similar: Compassion, kindness, tolerance, goodness, tenderness.
Opposite: Cruelty, inhumanity),
what greater proof do we need that humans are inherently good,
and that it is society -
nurture-
that corrupts,
that sees greater examples of humanity being displayed in wild animals
than in actual humans for whom it is reserved,
than this?
When no one is born ‘bad’,
when the very definition of humanity is to be ‘humane’,
Humane = Benevolence:
‘The quality of being well-meaning’,
when to be human is to have humanity
by birth right,
what greater proof do we need that humans are inherently good,
and that it is society-
nurture-
that corrupts,
than this?