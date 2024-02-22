News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

No one is born bad, society corrupts says Doncaster poet Lisa Fouweather

Well being writer Lisa Fouweather has turned her hand to poetry in her latest column.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Humanity

The fact that the term for human beings, as a collective, is ‘humanity’,

Humanity = the human race,

No one is born bad, says Lisa Fouweather.No one is born bad, says Lisa Fouweather.
No one is born bad, says Lisa Fouweather.
Most Popular

‘The state of being human/the quality of being humane’

(Similar: Compassion, kindness, tolerance, goodness, tenderness.

Opposite: Cruelty, inhumanity),

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

what greater proof do we need that humans are inherently good,

and that it is society -

nurture-

that corrupts,

that sees greater examples of humanity being displayed in wild animals

than in actual humans for whom it is reserved,

than this?

When no one is born ‘bad’,

when the very definition of humanity is to be ‘humane’,

Humane = Benevolence:

‘The quality of being well-meaning’,

when to be human is to have humanity

by birth right,

what greater proof do we need that humans are inherently good,

and that it is society-

nurture-

that corrupts,

than this?

Related topics:Doncaster