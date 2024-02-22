No one is born bad, society corrupts says Doncaster poet Lisa Fouweather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Humanity

The fact that the term for human beings, as a collective, is ‘humanity’,

Humanity = the human race,

No one is born bad, says Lisa Fouweather.

‘The state of being human/the quality of being humane’

(Similar: Compassion, kindness, tolerance, goodness, tenderness.

Opposite: Cruelty, inhumanity),

what greater proof do we need that humans are inherently good,

and that it is society -

nurture-

that corrupts,

that sees greater examples of humanity being displayed in wild animals

than in actual humans for whom it is reserved,

than this?

