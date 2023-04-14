News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

'No better ending' as one in a million rare blue lobster found in Doncaster returned to sea

A ‘one in a million’ rare blue lobster destined for the cooking pot after turning up at a Doncaster market stall has been returned to the sea.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST

The colourful crustacean was revealed by Doncaster Market stall holder Martyn Pippard last week after he returned from Grimsby from a haul of fresh fish.

The distinctive creature, which he dubbed Letitia, was returned to the North Sea after attempts to find a local aquarium failed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The news we have all been waiting for at 5am.

The rare blue lobster has now been returned to the sea.The rare blue lobster has now been returned to the sea.
The rare blue lobster has now been returned to the sea.
Most Popular

"The beautiful Letitia is on her way back out to the depths she was caught from – there can be no better ending.”

Martyn, owner of The Gentleman Fishmonger in Doncaster’s Fish Market, shared a video of his discovery on Facebook and said: “What about this – this is one in a million.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carefully unwrapping the lobster from a box of others inside a wrapping of newspapers and with its claws already taped, he said: “She’s beautiful – a pure blue lobster. One in a million.”

Typically, lobsters are dark colored, either bluish-green or greenish-brown, to blend in with the ocean floor – and only turn bright red or pink when cooked.

Unusually coloured lobsters account for only a few of the millions caught every year, and due to their rarity, they usually are not eaten, instead being released back into the wild or donated to aquariums.

Mr Pippard appealed to The Deep in Hull as well as Natureland in Skegness to take Letitia, but there were fears that she may be eaten by other animals.

Related topics:DoncasterGrimsbyNorth SeaFacebookHull